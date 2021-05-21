Children's Museum of Indianapolis tops USA Today poll

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis stands at the top of the USA Today "10Best" poll. Families from across the country voted for their favorite children's museum.
“We are honored to be voted the Best Children’s Museum in the Country,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO for The Children’s Museum. “Anyone who has visited knows that while our building is huge and our offerings diverse, it is the people who make this museum what it is. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are passionate about making education engaging for all families and children and our talented interpreters help encourage authentic connections with the arts, sciences and humanities. The magic really happens with those personal connections.”
Due to the pandemic, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis worked over the last year to provide virtual experiences for people not comfortable coming to the museum. It also added a new ventilation system and implemented continual cleaning and social distancing protocols.
Here are the results for Best Children's Museum 2021:
- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
- The Magic House
- Children's Museum of Houston
- Kohl Children's Museum
- City Museum
- Museum of Discovery
- Please Touch Museum
- Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
- The Strong
- Children's Museum of Denver
Click here for more information on the Children's Museum of Indianapolis' hours, exhibits and tickets.