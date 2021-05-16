'Your dreams can come true,' Indy 500 legend tells kids at Children's Museum

Four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt took questions from kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Sunday and encouraged them to follow their dreams.

INDIANAPOLIS — A.J. Foyt celebrated the 60th anniversary of his first Indianapolis 500 victory with a special appearance on Sunday at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

“My favorite racing moment was every time I pulled into victory lane ... When I was young, I came up here to watch the race and I was hoping someday I could make the race and just qualifying for it one day. Then in 1958 was one of the highlights of my life. I felt fortunate to just qualify and place…then to win it one time let alone four times ... and that was one of the highlights of my career," Foyt said.

He also took questions from the children and encouraged them to follow their dreams.

“If you have a dream, try to fulfill your dream and work hard at it – your dreams can come true, believe it or not. I can say that because I worked hard and my dream came true. Don’t worry about making mistakes along the way either. If you don’t make mistakes, you’re not going anywhere. I made plenty of them and still do. But ... don’t let that bother you,” said Foyt.