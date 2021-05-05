Patient reunites with adorable squad of therapy dogs after yearlong separation

The therapy dogs saw Ellie Sullenberger, 17, through some difficult times at Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital. Their reunion is super sweet.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ellie Sullenberger was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was just 13 years old.

Much of her life the past five years have been spent in and out of hospital for treatments.

They were difficult, weekly visits where she would go through painful active treatment. One of the only bright spots? The adorable, floofy squad of pet therapists by her side offering up comfort and plenty of kisses.

“Each week when we arrived at the clinic, Ellie raised her eyebrows in hopeful anticipation, and when she heard that a dog would visit, she literally jumped for joy,” Karyn, her mother, said.

In the midst of a brutal pandemic though, those weekly visits had to stop.

That's until Wednesday, when Ellie and her pups were reunited!