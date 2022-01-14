Selfie WRLD opens in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis location has more than 30 scenes you can use to snap a creative picture.

INDIANAPOLIS — Selfie WRLD held the grand opening for its first Indiana location on the city's northwest side this past weekend. It's a franchise that started in Iowa nearly two years ago and has spread to 36 locations in 30 states.

"Selfie WRLD is a high-end photography studio that is open to the public. It's DIY as we like to call it," said Nina Koehler, Selfie WRLD Indy owner. "The selfie does mean you're taking your own photos, but not in exactly the same way that we've looked at selfies over the years. Usually, you think of somebody holding their phone out and taking a selfie. We outfit everyone who comes in here with a Bluetooth ring light, so that they have a little remote in their hand and can set up great lighting and take their own photos and come away with a really good product."

The Indianapolis location has more than 30 scenes you can use to snap a creative picture.

"I always say, it's not a putt-putt course, you don't have to start at a certain booth and go to the next one, go to the next one. It is more of a museum atmosphere. You can hop around however you'd like," Koehler said.

The selfie isn't exactly a new concept, but Koehler said people love interacting with the creative environments they've built.

"If you love having an awesome colorful Instagram feed, you're going to love this place. But even if you're not someone who is obsessed with social media, you're going to have a great time while you're here," she said. "People are always laughing and really having those memory building experiences with whomever they come in here."