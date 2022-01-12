Conner Prairie offering free MLK Jr. Day experience, including blood drive and COVID vaccinations

The museum said the focus of the day's events will be community service, and there will be activities for all ages.

FISHERS, Ind. — Once again, Conner Prairie will offer free admission to its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday, Jan. 17.

The Fishers living history museum said the celebration offers something for all ages.

"This is an opportunity for us to understand the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s, to unpack that experience," said Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer Andrew Bradford. "Then think about how it can inspire the social justice movements of today to get our kids and our youth and our adults thinking about what our communities need for change and positive growth."

Among the history of the civil rights movement and Dr. Martin Luther King's life, there will be a live mural painting and spoken word poet.

Also, new this year, Conner Prairie will be partnering with community organizations to offer a blood drive, COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots, a food drive, and on-site voter registration.

"The essence of MLK day for us is about community service," Bradford said. "We recognize the opportunity we have with the thousands of guests that we'll welcome into the museum for this free day — the chance to provide them with a one-stop shop for all the things that they might be looking for in terms of access in their communities."