Rhythm! Discovery Center offering free admission MLK Day

It's one of two days out of the year that the museum offers free admission.

INDIANAPOLIS — An interactive percussion and drum museum located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis will once again be offering free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17. It's one of two days out of the year that Rhythm! Discovery Center offers free admission.

There's a ton of history inside, but just as many opportunities to get your hands on some of the instruments.

"We've got instruments from the 1800s here, we've got instruments from lots of different cultures all over the world," said Rhythm! Discovery Center manager Elizabeth Pope. "Really in-depth instruments on display as well as videos and then instruments you can play as well."

Currently on display through February is Ringo Starr's first drum kit he used with The Beatles. It's borrowed from the Jim Irsay Collection.