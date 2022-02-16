Rock band Train to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Rock band Train is bringing its upcoming North American tour to Noblesville this summer.

The two-time Grammy-winning group will showcase its 11th studio album, "AM Gold," at Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, July 13. The time for the concert has not yet been announced.

Joining Train on the tour will be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 25.