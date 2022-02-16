Rock band Train to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Rock band Train is bringing its upcoming North American tour to Noblesville this summer.
The two-time Grammy-winning group will showcase its 11th studio album, "AM Gold," at Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, July 13. The time for the concert has not yet been announced.
Joining Train on the tour will be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 25.
Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. The group's top hits include "Drops of Jupiter," "Calling All Angels" and "Hey, Soul Sister."