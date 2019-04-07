Country music star Jason Aldean to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Jason Aldean announced tour dates for his "Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour" Monday morning, which will include a stop in central Indiana.

The country singer will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, Aug. 13. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET. The "Aldean Army" fan club will be able to purchase tickets Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Gabby Barrett ("I Hope," "The Good Ones"), John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver are the opening acts for each show on the tour.

Aldean, who was named Entertainer of the Year for three consecutive years by the Academy of Country Music Awards, has had 24 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Big Green Tractor," "Dirt Road Anthem," "Burnin' It Down" and "If I Didn't Love You," a duet with Carrie Underwood.

Aldean will also perform in Evansville on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Fort Wayne on Friday, Oct. 7.