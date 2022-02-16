x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Country music legend Garth Brooks performing at Notre Dame in May

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.
Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to Indiana in May. 

The singer-songwriter will perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased online, through the Garth Brooks phone line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster mobile app.

This will be Brooks' only stop in Indiana on this stadium tour, and there will not be shows in Illinois and Michigan.

The six-time Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year and two-time Grammy winner has released 16 studio albums. Brooks has had 20 songs reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Friends in Low Places," "The Thunder Rolls," "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "The Dance."

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Prince Harry Chose an Unconventional Wedding Ring