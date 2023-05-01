Rick Springfield to perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 5 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-winning musician Rick Springfield is bringing his "I Want My 80s Tour" to downtown Indianapolis this summer.

Springfield will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Hooters ("And We Danced"), Paul Young ("Everytime You Go Away") and Tommy Tutone ("867-5309 / Jenny") will open the Indianapolis concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan club and platinum presale tickets will be available Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Springfield has released 21 studio albums in his 51-year career. He has had five songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Jessie's Girl" (No. 1), "Don't Talk to Strangers" (No. 2), "Love Somebody" (No. 5), "I've Done Everything for You" (No. 8) and "Affair of the Heart" (No. 9).