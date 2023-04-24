x
Performers announced for IBE Summer Celebration Outdoor Concert

The outdoor concert, which is free to the public, begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at American Legion Mall, located at 700 N. Pennsylvania St.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Members of the group The O'Jays, from left, Walter Williams, Eric Grant and Eddie Levert perform at the 2016 Apollo Theater Spring Gala on Monday, June 13, 2016, in New York.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 53rd annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration will be here before we know it.

Organizers announced the lineup for the outdoor concert on Friday, July 14 at American Legion Mall, located at 700 N. Pennsylvania St.

R&B legends The O'Jays, Grammy-winning singer Stephanie Mills, R&B group Dru Hill and R&B crooner Howard Hewett will perform in downtown Indianapolis.

"This year, we are excited to celebrate 53 years of Black culture and entertainment, and we want to ensure that our audience and community witnesses The O’Jays, one of the greatest R&B groups, during its final tour," IBE President Alice Watson said.

The outdoor concert, which is free to the public, begins at 6 p.m.

Limited VIP seating is available for $75 per ticket.

Click here for more information or call 317-925-2702.

