Performers announced for IBE Summer Celebration Outdoor Concert

The outdoor concert, which is free to the public, begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at American Legion Mall, located at 700 N. Pennsylvania St.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 53rd annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration will be here before we know it.

Organizers announced the lineup for the outdoor concert on Friday, July 14 at American Legion Mall, located at 700 N. Pennsylvania St.

R&B legends The O'Jays, Grammy-winning singer Stephanie Mills, R&B group Dru Hill and R&B crooner Howard Hewett will perform in downtown Indianapolis.

"This year, we are excited to celebrate 53 years of Black culture and entertainment, and we want to ensure that our audience and community witnesses The O’Jays, one of the greatest R&B groups, during its final tour," IBE President Alice Watson said.

Limited VIP seating is available for $75 per ticket.