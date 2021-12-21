9-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant to perform national anthem at College Football Championship

Grant is a top Christian music artist with 42 Dove Award nominations and multiple No. 1 records on the Billboard charts.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on concerts in Indianapolis around the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to kickoff of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

Grant is a top Christian music artist with 42 Dove Award nominations and multiple No. 1 records on the Billboard charts.

Before her performance at the championship game, the nation's colors will be presented by a Joint Service Color Guard from the Military Department of Indiana's Ceremonial Unit, including Indiana and Kentucky members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Kaylen Brown, from Indianapolis, Indiana, will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language. The 12-year-old is a sixth-grade honor student at the Indiana School for the Deaf.

While fans will be filling Lucas Oil Stadium to see who takes home the title, there will be plenty of action outside the stadium.

A series of concerts will take place in the days leading up to and through the championship game. All of the performances will be free on a stage at Monument Circle.

The concerts start on Saturday, Jan. 8 with performances by global superstar Doja Cat and one of Spotify's "500 most-listened to artists," AJR. The music continues Sunday, Jan. 9, with Grammy-award winner Twenty One Pilots and multi-platinum pop artist Ava Max.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. ET for the weekend concerts, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the stage will be transformed into the Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate. Multi-platinum selling hitmaker Sam Hunt will perform, along with YouTube's Artist on the Rise, BRELAND. Gates will open at Noon ET.

The host committee estimates the game and concerts will bring an economic impact of $150 million to central Indiana. Both participating schools get 20,000 tickets, bringing plenty of out-of-town fans.