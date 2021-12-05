x
Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame to face Oklahoma State on New Year's Day

The Fighting Irish will be led by new coach Marcus Freeman.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is brought down by Virginia defensive back Elijah Gaines (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Notre Dame will face Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff. 

The Fighting Irish will be led by new coach Marcus Freeman, who takes over for the departed Brian Kelly.

The Cowboys are coming off a Big 12 title game loss to Baylor where Dezmon Jackson was stopped just short of the end zone pylon in the final seconds.

The teams will face off on New Year's Day. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at State Farm Stadium. 

The game will be live on ESPN. 

