2022 College Football Playoff posters unveiled at Indianapolis airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee unveiled a college football poster show at the Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday.

The display includes artwork from 22 graphic designers and illustrators from around central Indiana.

"This exhibit is another prime example of how the Indianapolis Host Committee is devoted to finding inclusive ways to support local artists and central Indiana teachers,” said Susan Baughman, president of the 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee. “Not only do these posters highlight the artistic talent in Indy, but they also provide football fans with a first look at how Indianapolis will be activated from start to finish during CFP national championship weekend.”

The artwork is meant to show the different aspects of football and will be on display through Jan. 11.

Fans can bid on a framed 24x36 print of their favorite design. All proceeds from the artwork will be donated to Teach Indy to support local teachers.

To place a bid and for more information on events connected to the College Football Playoff in Indianapolis, click here.