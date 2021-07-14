Noblesville releases Movies in the Park schedule

All of the movies are set to begin at dusk and admission to all but one is free.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The schedule for the 14th annual Movies in the Park Series in Noblesville is out.

"The Movies in the Park Series is a timeless tradition for many Noblesville families. Attendees can enjoy family-friendly movies, bring a blanket, dinner or snacks and enjoy an evening of cinema at Noblesville’s parks," said Erin Portman, recreation program coordinator. "Instead of one location for the movie series, we are continuing to show the movies at various parks across the city in order to give residents an opportunity to enjoy them closer to home."

To kick off the series, the Noblesville Parks Department is partnering with the Forest Park Aquatic Center, located at 1077 Cicero Road, to host a Flick 'N Float featuring "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." The movie will start at dusk and will be shown on the pool deck while attendees view the movie from the pool. Pool admission after 5 p.m. is $4 and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The schedule for the remaining movies is as follows and all begin at dusk:

Friday, Aug. 20 – "The Croods: A New Age" (PG, 95 min.) at Finch Creek Park, 16233 Boden Road

– "The Croods: A New Age" (PG, 95 min.) at Finch Creek Park, 16233 Boden Road Friday, Aug. 27 – "Onward" (PG, 102 min.) at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane

Friday, Sept. 3 – "Trolls World Tour" (PG, 90 min.) at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

Friday, Sept. 10 – "Wonder Woman 1984" (PG-13, 151 min.) at Forest Park Shelter 1, 701 Cicero Road

Light concessions will be available.