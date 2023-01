Tickets for the March 4 show are now on sale.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Mike Epps is hosting a standup comedy tour featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly.

The 23-city "Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour" will kick off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 4. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.