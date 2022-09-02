Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck for Brown County concert

The duo collaborated on an album released earlier this summer.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Actor Johnny Depp will show off his musical talents next month at the Brown County Music Center.

Depp will join guitarist Jeff Beck at the Nashville, Ind. venue on Oct. 19. The duo released a collaboration in July. The album features original songs by Depp, along with covers of songs from artists including John Lennon and the Beach Boys and musical styles ranging from Celtic to Motown.

“We were going to call the album ‘Kitchen Sink’ because we threw everything in it,” Beck said in a release announcing the concert. “The only game plan we had was to play songs we like and see where they took us.”

Beck, who was named one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" by Rolling Stone, has won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame both as a member of the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.