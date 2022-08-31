Schedule of Colts Countdown to Kickoff events released

The regular season opener is Sept. 11 against the Texans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced a series of events leading up to the start of the regular season opener on Sept. 11 against the Texans.

Fans can already pick up a free 2022 #ColtsKickoff poster, while supplies last, at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and participating Buffalo Wild Wings, HotBox Pizza and Meijer locations across Indiana.

Starting Sept. 1 through 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, fans can sign up for the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes for a chance to win four tickets to the sold-out Sept. 25 Colts-Chiefs home opener. The prize package also will include pre-game field passes, free parking, a $100 concession credit, Colts gear and a meet-and-greet with country music artist, Clayton Anderson.

The Blueing of the Canal will happen Sept. 9 at noon at the Ohio Street basin. The dyeing will help get the city ready for the first “Blue Friday” of the 2022 season.

Also on Sept. 9, there will be the Colts Kickoff Concert with The Jim Irsay Collection & Band. Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will exhibit items from The Jim Irsay Collection at Lucas Oil Stadium leading into the 2022 NFL season. There will be special guests Ann Wilson of Heart, Buddy Guy and John Hiatt and a special appearance by John Mellencamp. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.