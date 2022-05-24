Lineup announced for Indy Parks summer movie, concert series

The series features free performances and showings at various parks across Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks celebrated the return of its Summer Concert and Movie Series Tuesday by announcing the lineup of performers and films.

The series features free performances and showings at various parks across Indianapolis. There will be movies and concerts at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park, Eagle Creek Beach, the main pavilion and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and the main shelter at Broad Ripple Park.

Here's the lineup:

Garfield Park

Pops Series - Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

June 1: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra

June 8: Indianapolis Municipal Band

June 15: Indianapolis Brass Choir

June 22: Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis

June 29: The 38th Infantry Band

July 6: Greater Greenwood Community Band

July 13: New Horizons Band of Indianapolis

July 20: Pride of Indy Concert Band

July 27: Swing Shift Indy

Aug. 3: Starlighters Big Band

Aug. 10: Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra

Aug. 17: Ed Zlaty's GMH Jazz Orchestra

Aug. 24: Indianapolis Symphonic Band

Aug. 31: Crossroads Brass Band

Alt Indy Series - Thursdays at 7 p.m.

June 2: Anne Brown with Sweet Mylo

June 16: Ross Hollow with Meghan Christeen Martin & The 1900

June 30: S.M. Wolf with Plats

July 14: Dana Skully and The Tiger Sharks with Awetree

July 28: Feverdreams with Resounding Maybes

Aug. 11: Public Universal Friend with Plain Jane and Her Ghost

Aug. 25: The Brothers Footman with Beatty and the Bayonets

Movies at the Mac - Fridays at 9 p.m.

May 27: "Encanto"

June 17: "Angels in the Outfield"

July 8: "Soul"

July 29: "Space Jam" (1996)

Eagle Creek Beach

In Concert with Nature - Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

June 1: Jeff Kelly and the Graveyard Shift

June 15: Busman's Holiday

June 29: Half Step Sisters

July 13: Sarah Grain & the Billions of Stars

July 27: Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Espirit Creole

Aug. 17: Ron Jones Quartet

Aug. 31: Sean Imboden Sextet

Jazz at the Beach - Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

June 8: Mark Buselli Quintet

June 22: Matt Pivec and Open Sky

July 6: Kent Hickey Trio

July 20: Brenda Williams

Aug. 3: Gene Markiewicz Band

Aug. 17: Ron Jones Quartet

Aug. 31: Sean Imboden Sextet

Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Freedom Series - Fridays at 7 p.m.

June 24: Son de Esquina

July 15: Monika Herzig and Janiece Jasse Present the World of Joni Mitchell

Aug. 5: ZIMBUYA

Aug. 26: Rock E Bossoon

Broad Ripple Park

Original Music Series - Fridays at 7 p.m.

June 10: Sadie Johnson

July 1: Charlie Ballantine Quartet

July 22: Tommy Baldwin

Aug. 12: Katherine Nagy

In addition to these series, Indy Parks will also host the Evening at the Mac at Garfield Park Sunday Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. with Will Power, a Tower of Power Tribute Band. The Garfield Park Art & Music Festival is slated for June 25 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.