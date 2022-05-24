Lineup announced for Indy Parks summer movie, concert series

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks celebrated the return of its Summer Concert and Movie Series Tuesday by announcing the lineup of performers and films.
The series features free performances and showings at various parks across Indianapolis. There will be movies and concerts at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park, Eagle Creek Beach, the main pavilion and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and the main shelter at Broad Ripple Park.
Here's the lineup:
Garfield Park
Pops Series - Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- June 1: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
- June 8: Indianapolis Municipal Band
- June 15: Indianapolis Brass Choir
- June 22: Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis
- June 29: The 38th Infantry Band
- July 6: Greater Greenwood Community Band
- July 13: New Horizons Band of Indianapolis
- July 20: Pride of Indy Concert Band
- July 27: Swing Shift Indy
- Aug. 3: Starlighters Big Band
- Aug. 10: Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra
- Aug. 17: Ed Zlaty's GMH Jazz Orchestra
- Aug. 24: Indianapolis Symphonic Band
- Aug. 31: Crossroads Brass Band
Alt Indy Series - Thursdays at 7 p.m.
- June 2: Anne Brown with Sweet Mylo
- June 16: Ross Hollow with Meghan Christeen Martin & The 1900
- June 30: S.M. Wolf with Plats
- July 14: Dana Skully and The Tiger Sharks with Awetree
- July 28: Feverdreams with Resounding Maybes
- Aug. 11: Public Universal Friend with Plain Jane and Her Ghost
- Aug. 25: The Brothers Footman with Beatty and the Bayonets
Movies at the Mac - Fridays at 9 p.m.
- May 27: "Encanto"
- June 17: "Angels in the Outfield"
- July 8: "Soul"
- July 29: "Space Jam" (1996)
Eagle Creek Beach
In Concert with Nature - Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- June 1: Jeff Kelly and the Graveyard Shift
- June 15: Busman's Holiday
- June 29: Half Step Sisters
- July 13: Sarah Grain & the Billions of Stars
- July 27: Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Espirit Creole
- Aug. 17: Ron Jones Quartet
- Aug. 31: Sean Imboden Sextet
Jazz at the Beach - Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- June 8: Mark Buselli Quintet
- June 22: Matt Pivec and Open Sky
- July 6: Kent Hickey Trio
- July 20: Brenda Williams
- Aug. 3: Gene Markiewicz Band
- Aug. 17: Ron Jones Quartet
- Aug. 31: Sean Imboden Sextet
Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Freedom Series - Fridays at 7 p.m.
- June 24: Son de Esquina
- July 15: Monika Herzig and Janiece Jasse Present the World of Joni Mitchell
- Aug. 5: ZIMBUYA
- Aug. 26: Rock E Bossoon
Broad Ripple Park
Original Music Series - Fridays at 7 p.m.
- June 10: Sadie Johnson
- July 1: Charlie Ballantine Quartet
- July 22: Tommy Baldwin
- Aug. 12: Katherine Nagy
Click here to see the lineup for the Rock the Ruins concert series at Holliday Park.
In addition to these series, Indy Parks will also host the Evening at the Mac at Garfield Park Sunday Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. with Will Power, a Tower of Power Tribute Band. The Garfield Park Art & Music Festival is slated for June 25 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The schedule for performances at Taggart Memorial Amphitheater at Riverside Park has not yet been announced. Check gpacarts.org/concerts for updates.