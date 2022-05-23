Here is the lineup for Indiana Historical Society's 2022 Concerts on the Canal

All Concerts on the Canal performances are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society announced the lineup for its 2022 Concerts on the Canal series.

All Concerts on the Canal performances are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.

The 2022 lineup is as follows:

June 2: Touch of Grass – bluegrass

June 9: Doug Henthorn and the LLC – classic rock/blues

June 16: 45 RPM – British invasion rock n’ roll

June 23: First Time Caller – covers

June 30: Cohen Rutkowski Mix – jazz

July 7: Everett Greene and Trio – jazz

July 14: Sizzlin’ Gregg Bacon – smooth jazz

People can purchase tickets for seating in the History Center’s Kruse Family Stardust Terrace. Tables of eight are $80 ($60 for IHS members) and tables of four are $60 ($40 for IHS members). There is free seating outside of the terrace area.

Food and cash bar service will be available beginning at 5 p.m. from the Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s. Guests may also bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages to the concerts.

No food or drink will be permitted if inclement weather forces the performance to be moved inside.

Free parking at the History Center is on a first-come basis.

For reservations, call the Indiana Historical Society at 317-232-1882 or by clicking here.



Volunteers are also needed to help with concert setup and tear down. Those interested should call 317-233-3902 or contact Toni Shipp at volunteers@indianahistory.org.