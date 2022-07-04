HARDY tour to start at Old National Centre in February 2023

Tickets for the Feb. 16 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

Country-rock singer-songwriter HARDY is kicking off his highly anticipated headlining tour in Indianapolis.

"The mockingbird & THE CROW Tour" will be at the Old National Centre on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Country singer Jameson Rodgers ("Some Girls") and rock band Blame My Youth ("Dance With My Demons") will open each show on the tour.

As the reigning Songwriter of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, HARDY has co-written songs for Florida Georgia Line ("Simple"), Morgan Wallen ("Up Down"), Blake Shelton ("God's Country") and Chris Lane ("I Don't Know About You").

HARDY's second full-length album, titled "the mockingbird & THE CROW," will be released Jan. 20, 2023.

"Wait in the Truck," featuring Lainey Wilson, is the lead single from HARDY's upcoming album and has already reached the Top 5 on the iTunes songs chart and Top 15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.