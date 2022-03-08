'Days of Our Lives' moving to Peacock Sept. 12

The daytime TV mainstay will be available exclusively on the streaming service.

INDIANAPOLIS — A staple of the NBC daytime lineup is moving.

The network announced Wednesday "Days of Our Lives" will be available exclusively on the Peacock streaming service starting Sept. 12. The network said the move is being made to better reflect how viewers are watching the show.

"Days" already streams on Peacock, with episodes available for viewing a day after they air on NBC.

New episodes will still be available each weekday on Peacock after the move.

The series premiered on Nov. 8, 1965 and has won 58 Emmy Awards during its run. In 2020, the 14,000th episode of "Days of Our Lives" aired on NBC.

The show already has an established home on Peacock, in addition to the daily episodes. Peacock Premium subscribers have access to the series' library, along with the Peacock Original series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

A subscription to Peacock Premium is currently $4.99/month, with an ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, costing $9.99. The subscription includes thousands of hours of television and movies, as well as streaming channels only available on Peacock and live sporting events.

Peacock is available on a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Xfinity, plus smart TVs. It can also be watched via computer, mobile phone or tablet and on the game consoles PlayStation and Xbox.