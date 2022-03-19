Peacock TV helps cheerleaders for Saint Peter's Peacocks get to Indy for March Madness game

"Birds of a feather MUST flock together. Pack your bags Spirit Squad. We're getting you to the game. Can you be ready in...a few hours?!" Peacock TV said in a tweet.

INDIANAPOLIS — After Saint Peter's historic upset over Kentucky on Thursday night, the Peacocks' March Madness Cinderella story just keeps getting better.

The Peacocks' basketball team advanced to play Murray State in Indianapolis on Saturday night. But the cheerleaders weren't so lucky... at least not initially.

Saint Peter's Athletics tweeted photos of the cheerleaders wishing the men's basketball team the best of luck saying, "wishing we could be there in person!"

That's when the streaming platform Peacock TV swooped in to help.

Peacock TV tweeted back at Saint Peter's Athletics, telling them to pack their bags because the cheerleading squad is getting flown out to Indianapolis.

"What?! Birds of a feather MUST flock together. Pack your bags Spirit Squad. We're getting you to the game. Can you be ready in...a few hours?! We're making this happen. #PeacockProud," the tweet said.

That was at midnight on Saturday. By noon the squad had strutted onto a bus to start their travels to Indianapolis.

And, by 5 p.m., the cheerleading squad had arrived in the Circle City. 13News caught up with the squad at their hotel, where they were holding a pep rally ahead of Saturday's big game.

Saint Peter's, which is located in Jersey City, New Jersey, is part of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and are making their first tournament appearance since 2011. Saint Peter's defeated Monmouth 60-54 to capture their fourth MAAC Championship and punched their March Madness big dance ticket.

The No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks beat No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime on Thursday night in the first round of the men's tournament.