Comedian Leslie Jones to perform in Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum Leslie Jones is bringing her standup tour to Indianapolis this summer.

The three-time Emmy nominee will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Sunday, June 25. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

Jones was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member for five seasons, which earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations.

She also gained fame while live-tweeting during the 2016 Summer Olympics, which resulted in NBC asking her to join its team of commentators. She reprised her commentating duties at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jones has starred in multiple films and TV shows, including the female "Ghostbusters" reboot, "Coming 2 America" and "Our Flag Means Death."