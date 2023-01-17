Chelsea Handler bringing 2023 tour to Carmel in April

Handler will perform April 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

CARMEL, Ind. — Comedian and talk host Chelsea Handler is bringing her 2023 tour to Carmel.

Handler will perform April 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. She show will begin at 8 p.m.

Handler hosted "Chelsea Lately" on E! for seven years.

Handler has also penned six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019’s "Life Will Be the Death of Me."