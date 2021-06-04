Alanis Morissette to perform at Ruoff Music Center in September

The "Jagged Little Pill" tour was previously scheduled for July 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Alanis Morissette is going on tour to celebrate 25 years since the release of her critically-acclaimed album, "Jagged Little Pill."

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Morissette was originally supposed to perform in Noblesville on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the entire tour.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you’re not able to go to the rescheduled date, ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options.

so excited to bring the Jagged Little Pill anniversary love your way ❤️ tickets for all of the shows are on sale now https://t.co/fcq85Rgl4Q pic.twitter.com/RpLUswrZoB — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) June 4, 2021

Even though it has now been 26 years since "Jagged Little Pill" was released, the tour is still being marketed as the 25-year celebration.

"Jagged Little Pill" featured three Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "Ironic," "You Learn" and "You Oughta Know."

Special guests Garbage and Liz Phair will also appear with Morissette.

Click here to purchase tickets. Lawn seats are selling for $52.50.