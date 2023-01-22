x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunday radar update

Lingering areas of light snow, drizzle, and fog with wet roads.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow from this morning is melting and compacting quickly, even in areas in southern/southeastern Indiana that had higher totals of 3"+.

Thankfully, and expectedly, temperatures in the mid-30s will keep our roads mainly wet for the remainder of the day. 

RELATED: Sunday evening Live Doppler 13 forecast – Jan. 22, 2023

It's possible by the Monday morning commute some icy patches will redevelop with temperatures dropping to near 30°. This would be especially true on bridges and overpasses. But as of now, we're not anticipating widespread road issues Monday and/or Tuesday.

All eyes remain on a stronger and "juicier" storm system arriving predawn Wednesday and lingering much of the day. 

Local storm impacts will be fine-tuned over the next 48 hours. But impacts to travel are very possible Wednesday with periods of heavy snow rates and low visibility.

Credit: WTHR

There will be a fine line between heavy snow and heavy rain that day and it's impossible to say right now where that line will set up. However, near/north of that feature has a higher likelihood of snowfall in excess of 4"-5".

Updates to come and we encourage you to check back for updates with Winter Storm Watches/Warnings anticipated to be issued for parts of central Indiana.

Credit: WTHR

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Rainy Friday

Before You Leave, Check This Out