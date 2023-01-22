Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunday radar update

Lingering areas of light snow, drizzle, and fog with wet roads.

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow from this morning is melting and compacting quickly, even in areas in southern/southeastern Indiana that had higher totals of 3"+.

Thankfully, and expectedly, temperatures in the mid-30s will keep our roads mainly wet for the remainder of the day.

It's possible by the Monday morning commute some icy patches will redevelop with temperatures dropping to near 30°. This would be especially true on bridges and overpasses. But as of now, we're not anticipating widespread road issues Monday and/or Tuesday.

Snow melting quickly today with temps near/above freezing.



Areas of light snow, mist, and fog remainder of the day. Roads mostly wet.

All eyes remain on a stronger and "juicier" storm system arriving predawn Wednesday and lingering much of the day.

Local storm impacts will be fine-tuned over the next 48 hours. But impacts to travel are very possible Wednesday with periods of heavy snow rates and low visibility.

There will be a fine line between heavy snow and heavy rain that day and it's impossible to say right now where that line will set up. However, near/north of that feature has a higher likelihood of snowfall in excess of 4"-5".