Indianapolis International Airport expects 117,000 spring break travelers

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers are getting ready to ditch the rainy Indiana weather for some sunshine this Spring Break, with the most popular destination being Florida.

The Indianapolis International Airport anticipates nearly 117,000 travelers will come through the airport over the next week.

Thursday through Saturday will be the busiest days with more than 18,000 passengers on Friday and 19,000 on Saturday. The busiest time will be the early morning flights between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The airport is also working on upgrades including advanced Computed Tomography (CT) technology at its TSA security checkpoints and construction that is expanding the Terminal Garage. Airport officials say, these changes could cause some delays getting into the airport and through TSA.

Experts suggest arriving at least two hours early.

“Consider every step of your travel journey. We are not just talking about the TSA line, you also need time to park. You need time to check your bags. There are a lot of things you want to make sure you do so you are ready at your gate and ready to board on time,” said Jessica Mayles, the TSA regional spokesperson.

Mayles also asks that travelers pack smart to keep lines moving this weekend at checkpoints.

“Passengers play such a big role in keeping that line moving. Every time we have to stop and check a bag, identify the item, who owns this, do you want to abandon it, do you want to return it to your car? All of those minutes add up that affect you, but most importantly, it affects everyone in line behind you,” Mayles said.

TSA checkpoint A opens at 4 a.m. and checkpoint B opens at 3:30 a.m. TSA PreCheck is only available at checkpoint A.

Most airline ticket counters open two hours before a flight’s departure.

You can sign up for TSA PreCheck at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck