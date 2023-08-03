IND strongly urges spring breakers to arrive 2 hours early

The airport says an influx of travelers, new screening technology and garage construction may cause delays, the worst of which are expected in the morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — With spring break travel kicking off this week, the Indianapolis International Airport is gearing up for tens of thousands of travelers to pass through its terminals.

IND officials say they are anticipating passenger numbers will exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The airport authority expects nearly 70,000 travelers to make their way through the airport starting Thursday and into the weekend.

TAS officials are expecting 17,000 passengers to move through checkpoints at the airport every day.

Airport officials say early morning flights from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be most affected by this surge. They're urging travelers to get to the airport at least two hours early.

The airport also warned it's going through various upgrades with new advanced Computed Tomography (CT) technology being installed in TSA security checkpoints and construction taking place for an expansion to the Terminal Garage.

IND officials said while these upgrades are intended to improve the airport experience in the near future, they may cause some delays in getting into the airport and through checkpoints this spring break season.

Plan ahead for parking