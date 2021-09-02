Allegiant Air adds three new nonstop destinations from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Allegiant Air announced three new nonstop destinations from Indianapolis. Starting on May 28, Allegiant will begin new nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Boston.
In August, Allegiant will begin service to Rapid City, South Dakota from Indianapolis.
The flights to Rapid city will only operate from August 4 through August 14.
“Los Angeles is a top market for travelers out of Indy, and Boston has always been an important business and leisure destination for IND,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “But routes to both LA and Boston have been affected by the pandemic, and thanks to Allegiant, Hoosiers have nonstop access to these destinations again,” Rodriguez added.
"As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue. "With this expansion, we've added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal,” Wells added.