Airport hires IFD veteran Pervine as new fire chief

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority has named Fred Pervine as the new chief of the airport fire department.

Pervine brings 35 years of experience with the Indianapolis Fire Department in various leadership roles, including investigation, search and rescue, hazardous material management, and special operations.

Pervine also served as a member of Indiana Task Force One for approximately 10 years.

He will oversee fire service management at the Indianapolis International Airport and facilities at the Downtown Heliport, Eagle Creek Airpark, Hendricks County Airport-Gordon Graham Field, Indianapolis Regional Airport, and the Metropolitan Airport. Pervine will also have oversight of mutual aid response to the surrounding Indianapolis community, on behalf of the IAA.