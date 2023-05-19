Madison Avenue closed on Indianapolis' south side due to water main break

Repair work is expected to last until 3 p.m., Citizens Energy Group said.

INDIANAPOLIS — A stretch of Madison Avenue on Indianapolis' south side is closed due to a water main break Friday morning.

In a statement, Citizens Energy Group said both northbound and southbound Madison Avenue were closed from Hanna Avenue to Castle Avenue as crews repair a water main break.

Work is expected to last until 3 p.m., and the company urged drivers to exercise caution in the work area and seek alternative routes.