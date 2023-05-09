INDOT plans temporary I-465 closures on southwest side this summer as part of I-69 project

INDIANAPOLIS — Temporary closures are coming to Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' southwest side this summer as crews make various improvements, including new travel lanes, as part of the I-69 Finish Line project.
The construction will result in directional closures of I-465 in June and July, and INDOT says drivers will need to plan for longer travel times or adjust their commutes.
From June 2-21, eastbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for eastbound traffic will follow I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the South Split.
These ramps will also be closed during the eastbound closure:
- I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 westbound
- Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to/from I-465 eastbound
- Mann Road to I-465 eastbound
- Harding Street/State Road 37 to/from I-465 eastbound
- East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 eastbound
From July 7-29, westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for I-465 westbound traffic will follow I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split.
These ramps will also be closed during the westbound closure:
- I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound
- East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound
- Harding Street/State Road 37 to/from I-465 westbound
- Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to/from I-465 westbound
The East Street ramp to I-465 westbound that is closed will remain closed through late 2024, INDOT said.