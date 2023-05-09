x
INDOT plans temporary I-465 closures on southwest side this summer as part of I-69 project

Crews will add an additional travel lane in each direction of I-465 between I-65 and I-70.
Credit: INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS — Temporary closures are coming to Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' southwest side this summer as crews make various improvements, including new travel lanes, as part of the I-69 Finish Line project.

The construction will result in directional closures of I-465 in June and July, and INDOT says drivers will need to plan for longer travel times or adjust their commutes.

From June 2-21, eastbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for eastbound traffic will follow I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the South Split. 

These ramps will also be closed during the eastbound closure:

  • I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 westbound
  • Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to/from I-465 eastbound
  • Mann Road to I-465 eastbound
  • Harding Street/State Road 37 to/from I-465 eastbound
  • East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 eastbound
Credit: INDOT

From July 7-29, westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for I-465 westbound traffic will follow I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split.

These ramps will also be closed during the westbound closure:

  • I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound
  • East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound
  • Harding Street/State Road 37 to/from I-465 westbound
  • Kentucky Avenue/State Road 67 to/from I-465 westbound

The East Street ramp to I-465 westbound that is closed will remain closed through late 2024, INDOT said.

Credit: INDOT

