x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Large hole slows traffic on I-465 near Castleton

INDOT said a large hole is affecting traffic on I-465 West near Allisonville Road.
Credit: INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Transportation crews are making emergency repairs on the ramp from Allisonville Road to westbound I-465.  

INDOT said the large hole is also slowing traffic on I-465 West as crews work. 

The ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 West is currently closed.

Traffic on I-465 remains open. 

What other people are reading: