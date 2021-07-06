Large hole slows traffic on I-465 near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Transportation crews are making emergency repairs on the ramp from Allisonville Road to westbound I-465.
INDOT said the large hole is also slowing traffic on I-465 West as crews work.
The ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 West is currently closed.
Traffic on I-465 remains open.
