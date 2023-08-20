Fever take down Mercury 83-73 behind big games from Kelsey Mitchell, Nalyssa Smith

The Fever snapped a four-game losing streak on the road behind a double-double from Nalyssa Smith and a game-winning run from Kelsey Mitchell.

PHOENIX — Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 of her 25 points in a key fourth-quarter run, Nalyssa Smith added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-73 on Sunday.

Indiana led for the final 37 1/2 minutes but never by more than 10 points until Mitchell's personal 13-4 run late in the fourth quarter.

With the Fever (9-24) leading 65-62, Mitchell connected on a layup, back-to-back 3-pointers, a deep 2-pointer and another 3 to give Indiana a 78-66 lead with 1:17 remaining. Erica Wheeler finished off the win with 5-for-6 shooting from the line in the final minute.

Mitchell hit 10 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and added four assists. Smith made 9 of 12 shots from the field and 7 of 11 free throws.

Sophie Cunningham led Phoenix (9-23) with 18 points. Megan Gustafson had 15 points and eight rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere scored 12, and Moriah Jefferson added 10 points. Diana Taurasi scored six points in 16 minutes of play before leaving with a toe injury.

The Mercury shot just 3 for 22 on 3-pointers.

The Mercury were without leading scorer Brittney Griner, who missed her second straight game while in the WNBA's health and safety protocol.

INDIANA (83)

Smith 9-12 7-11 25, Wallace 1-4 0-0 3, Boston 4-6 1-2 9, Mitchell 10-22 3-5 28, Wheeler 1-7 5-6 7, Cannon 2-6 2-2 6, Saxton 1-1 0-0 2, Zahui B 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 1-6 0-0 3, Vivians 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-65 18-26 83.

PHOENIX (73)

Cunningham 3-11 11-12 18, Onyenwere 6-12 0-3 12, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Jefferson 5-13 0-0 10, Taurasi 1-5 4-6 6, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 6-13 1-2 15, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 4-9 0-0 8. Totals: 27-67 16-23 73.

Indiana 22 18 17 26 — 83

Phoenix 19 13 22 19 — 73