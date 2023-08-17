Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull on her evolution into the WNBA | Locked On WBB

Lexie Hull explains how she is approaching the WNBA after a standout career at Stanford.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have taken a significant step forward in 2023 led by new head coach Christie Sides and projected Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

At the same time, young role players like guard Lexie Hull have improved with better structure in place, giving the Fever as a whole a clearer path forward than they have had since the retirement of franchise icon Tamika Catchings in 2017.

Hull joined the Locked On Women's Basketball podcast to discuss her career so far and the future of the Fever.

“For us, just knowing that we’re competing with every team, we can beat every team, that brings our team confidence," Hull told host Howard Megdal.

All the change has made it hard for players like Hull to adjust, who is finally finding her role in her second season.

“Coming in it was definitely a big transition, trying to figure out how to make that progress as a group," Hull said. "This year especially we’re seeing glimpses of really great things happening.”

As for Hull specifically, she has settled into a three-and-D role, though the jump shot is still a work in progress so far in her pro career.

“I think that’s my number one job, guarding the other team’s best guard," Hull explained. "Figuring out how to be long, how to make them change the way they play offense and take away what they want.”

Hull is shooting just over 20 percent from deep, but that efficiency has increased the more minutes she gets per game.