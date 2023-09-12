Historic season has Fever's Aliyah Boston in line for WNBA Rookie of the Year

The award will be announced on Oct. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever missed the playoffs again, but a historic season by their first-round draft pick is giving hope for the future.

Aliyah Boston wrapped up her rookie campaign with numbers no other first-year player has achieved in WNBA history. Boston finished with 578 points, 335 rebounds, 89 assists, 53 steals and 50 blocks - the first WNBA player to ever total at least 500 points, 300 rebounds and 50 assists, steals and blocks in her rookie season.

She also finished the season with a 57.8% field goal percentage, a WNBA rookie record for players who made at least 100 baskets.

Add in three WNBA Rookie of the Month awards and an appearance in the WNBA All-Star Game - the eighth player in league history to accomplish each feat - and Boston seems to be a lock for Rookie of the Year honors.