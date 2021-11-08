Pacers hold off Kings for first win in Sacramento since 2018

Caris LeVert scored 22 points and Domontas Sabonis had 17 as the Pacers moved to 3-1 in November.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Caris LeVert scored 22 points and the Indiana Pacers held on after blowing a 15-point lead, beating the Sacramento Kings 94-91 Sunday night.

All five Pacers starters scored in double figures.

Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. T.J. McConnell added 17 points and Chris Duarte scored 15.

Myles Turner added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the victory, which the first road win for the Pacers (4-7) this season.

Indiana outrebounded the Kings 54 to 33.

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield scored 17 apiece.