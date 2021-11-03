Turner hits 7 3s, has 25 points in Pacers' win over Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers’ 111-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
Turner scored the first eight points of the game — and the Pacers never trailed.
Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.
RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose’s basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.
The Pacers, now 3-6 on the season, but the winners of two straight games, head west for a four-game road trip, starting Friday night in Portland. They will also play Sacramento, Denver and Utah before returning home to host Philadelphia next Saturday, Nov. 13.