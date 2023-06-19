Pacers finish up pre-draft workouts, now turn attention to NBA Draft

The Indiana Pacers hosted multiple workouts to prepare ahead of the NBA Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers hosted its 16th and final workout on Monday ahead of the NBA Draft. Toumani Camara and Maxwell Lewis, the lone participants, capped off the 61 workouts the franchise hosted throughout the pre-draft process.

The Pacers Vice President of Player Personnel, Ryan Carr, spoke to media at the end of Monday's workout as the team prepares for five incoming draft picks Thursday.

"With the number of picks, it's an awesome opportunity to get way more guys in," Carr said. "It's been a lot of fun. Just a lot of good kids, getting to know them on the court and off the court, spending time with them and just taking advantage of all these opportunities we have with all these picks."

The Pacers are coming off of a year in which they improved by 10 wins. The franchise looks to continue this trend by adding to the team's young core.

Speculation abounds, however, on if the franchise will stay put and utilize that seventh overall pick, or perhaps package it along with other picks in a trade to get a ready-made player.

"There's some other teams that may be interested in getting some of those picks," Carr said. "We're interested in the picks and where we can get value with the players in each place that we pick, or moving around to get other guys that we like. So, a ton of options and we're looking forward to seeing what comes our way."

Until the draft, Carr said the front office will set the draft board, be open to anything and ready for everything.

"There's going to be good players at each of those picks. We'll be excited if it goes that way. If other things come up, and it's in the best interest of building this team then I'm sure Kevin [Pritchard] and Chad [Buchanan]--that's what they'll do," Carr said. "Those are the discussions that will be had over the next few days for sure. This process is alive until you call the pick in so lots of work still to be done, lots of discussion, and we'll be ready on Thursday night no doubt."