Operation Football Week 9: Unbeatens try to finish perfect regular seasons

Unbeatens Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern square off with a conference title and #1 ranking on the line.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Brownsburg Bulldogs (8-0) travel to Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff that will decide the Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship and send the winner into the state tournament unbeaten and likely ranked #1 in the state. Heading into the game, that honor belongs to Brownsburg with HSE ranked #2. John Doran is covering the showdown.

You can also stay up to date with scores from all across central Indiana Friday night by clicking here.

Game of the Week

13Sports Director Dave Calabro will be in Boone County for a backyard rivalry between the Western Boone Stars (7-1) and the Lebanon Tigers (6-2). They're in a three-way tie with Tri West at 5-1 atop the Sagamore Conference, so the winner can claim at least a share of the league title with a win.

Dave will be at Lebanon to show off the Tigers as Band of the Week

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the coveted Spirit Award Trophy. 13News could feature your images on air and online.

You can catch all the Operation Football game highlights on 13News at 11 p.m.

Cheerleaders of the Week

The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Decatur Central Hawks.

They visit Franklin to close the season at 7 p.m.