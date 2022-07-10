Operation Football scores - Oct. 7, 2022

x
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's prep football scores from the Associated Press  

Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8

Alexandria 29, Frankton 22

Avon 27, Zionsville 20

Boonville 54, Washington 8

Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28

Brownstown 41, Silver Creek 21

Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Cascade 26, Monrovia 14

Castle 46, Evansville Central 0

Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14

Charlestown 33, Salem 6

Churubusco 35, W. Noble 19

Cin. Elder, Ohio 24, Indpls Roncalli 23

Columbia City 28, Leo 13

Columbus East 42, Jeffersonville 0

Columbus North 48, Bloomington North 42

Covington 46, Attica 0

Culver 28, Pioneer 8

DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7

E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7

Eastbrook 33, Madison-Grant 14

Eastside 35, Central Noble 0

Elkhart 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Evansville Harrison 7

Evansville Memorial 28, Vincennes 10

Evansville Reitz 41, Evansville Bosse 12

Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21

Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Ft. Wayne South 0

Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12

Ft. Wayne Snider 28, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0

Gibson Southern 63, Princeton 0

Glenn 49, S. Bend Clay 6

Greenfield 28, Delta 6

Greensburg 28, Milan 12

Hamilton Hts. 27, Cass 20

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14

Hammond Central 47, Wheeler 0

Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20

Indpls Cathedral 42, Indpls Brebeuf 21

Indpls Chatard 49, Terre Haute North 0

Indpls Lutheran 47, Speedway 16

Indpls Pike 26, Indpls N. Central 21

Indpls Shortridge 50, Greenwood Christian 0

Indpls Tindley 20, Christel House Manual 14

Jasper 20, Evansville North 10

Jennings Co. 24, Floyd Central 21

Jimtown 35, S. Bend Adams 28

Knox 38, Triton 32

Kokomo 48, Richmond 6

LaVille 27, N. Judson 21

Lafayette Catholic 51, Benton Central 0

Lafayette Harrison 28, Logansport 13

Lafayette-jefferson 42, Marion 17

Lapel 29, Jay Co. 21

Lebanon 20, Southmont 13

Linton 62, Eastern (Greene) 7

Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Maconaquah 26, Manchester 18

Madison 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 14

Mishawaka 15, Concord 11

Mississinewa 62, Elwood 0

Monroe Central 20, Paoli 15

Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31, OT

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Shelbyville 13

Muncie Central 20, Anderson 15

N. Decatur 56, Switzerland Co. 0

N. Harrison 28, Clarksville 20

N. Posey 28, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13

N. Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12

N. Vermillion 54, Frankfort 6

New Haven 37, E. Noble 14

New Palestine 63, New Castle 12

NorthWood 57, Wawasee 0

Northfield 36, Peru 14

Northview 55, Edgewood 6

Norwell 56, Huntington North 0

Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

Owen Valley 48, Greencastle 7

Pendleton Hts. 28, Yorktown 20

Penn 21, New Prairie 0

Perry Central 41, Springs Valley 30

Pike Central 26, Forest Park 14

Prairie Hts. 25, Fremont 6

Providence 49, Corydon 20

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46, Phalen 6

Rochester 46, N. Miami 6

S. Adams 38, Woodlan 32

S. Decatur 48, Southside Home School 6

S. Newton 43, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

S. Putnam 49, Heritage Christian 20

S. Spencer 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 16

Seeger 19, S. Vermillion 15

Seymour 49, New Albany 7

Shenandoah 42, Eastern Hancock 19

Sheridan 35, Eastern (Greentown) 27

Southridge 35, Heritage Hills 7

Southwood 44, Whitko 0

Tippecanoe Valley 65, Wabash 19

Tri-Central 35, Taylor 0

Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 0

Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7

W. Central 46, Frontier 6

W. Lafayette 51, Twin Lakes 6

W. Vigo 42, Cloverdale 24

Warren Central 20, Carmel 13

Warsaw 43, Goshen 7

Western 53, Tipton 33

Western Boone 33, Danville 7

Westfield 28, Fishers 17

Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14

