Operation Football scores - Oct. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's prep football scores from the Associated Press
Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8
Alexandria 29, Frankton 22
Avon 27, Zionsville 20
Boonville 54, Washington 8
Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28
Brownstown 41, Silver Creek 21
Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Cascade 26, Monrovia 14
Castle 46, Evansville Central 0
Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14
Charlestown 33, Salem 6
Churubusco 35, W. Noble 19
Cin. Elder, Ohio 24, Indpls Roncalli 23
Columbia City 28, Leo 13
Columbus East 42, Jeffersonville 0
Columbus North 48, Bloomington North 42
Covington 46, Attica 0
Culver 28, Pioneer 8
DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7
E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7
Eastbrook 33, Madison-Grant 14
Eastside 35, Central Noble 0
Elkhart 35, Mishawaka Marian 0
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Evansville Harrison 7
Evansville Memorial 28, Vincennes 10
Evansville Reitz 41, Evansville Bosse 12
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Ft. Wayne South 0
Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12
Ft. Wayne Snider 28, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0
Gibson Southern 63, Princeton 0
Glenn 49, S. Bend Clay 6
Greenfield 28, Delta 6
Greensburg 28, Milan 12
Hamilton Hts. 27, Cass 20
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14
Hammond Central 47, Wheeler 0
Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20
Indpls Cathedral 42, Indpls Brebeuf 21
Indpls Chatard 49, Terre Haute North 0
Indpls Lutheran 47, Speedway 16
Indpls Pike 26, Indpls N. Central 21
Indpls Shortridge 50, Greenwood Christian 0
Indpls Tindley 20, Christel House Manual 14
Jasper 20, Evansville North 10
Jennings Co. 24, Floyd Central 21
Jimtown 35, S. Bend Adams 28
Knox 38, Triton 32
Kokomo 48, Richmond 6
LaVille 27, N. Judson 21
Lafayette Catholic 51, Benton Central 0
Lafayette Harrison 28, Logansport 13
Lafayette-jefferson 42, Marion 17
Lapel 29, Jay Co. 21
Lebanon 20, Southmont 13
Linton 62, Eastern (Greene) 7
Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Maconaquah 26, Manchester 18
Madison 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 14
Mishawaka 15, Concord 11
Mississinewa 62, Elwood 0
Monroe Central 20, Paoli 15
Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Shelbyville 13
Muncie Central 20, Anderson 15
N. Decatur 56, Switzerland Co. 0
N. Harrison 28, Clarksville 20
N. Posey 28, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13
N. Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12
N. Vermillion 54, Frankfort 6
New Haven 37, E. Noble 14
New Palestine 63, New Castle 12
NorthWood 57, Wawasee 0
Northfield 36, Peru 14
Northview 55, Edgewood 6
Norwell 56, Huntington North 0
Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0
Owen Valley 48, Greencastle 7
Pendleton Hts. 28, Yorktown 20
Penn 21, New Prairie 0
Perry Central 41, Springs Valley 30
Pike Central 26, Forest Park 14
Prairie Hts. 25, Fremont 6
Providence 49, Corydon 20
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46, Phalen 6
Rochester 46, N. Miami 6
S. Adams 38, Woodlan 32
S. Decatur 48, Southside Home School 6
S. Newton 43, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
S. Putnam 49, Heritage Christian 20
S. Spencer 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 16
Seeger 19, S. Vermillion 15
Seymour 49, New Albany 7
Shenandoah 42, Eastern Hancock 19
Sheridan 35, Eastern (Greentown) 27
Southridge 35, Heritage Hills 7
Southwood 44, Whitko 0
Tippecanoe Valley 65, Wabash 19
Tri-Central 35, Taylor 0
Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 0
Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7
W. Central 46, Frontier 6
W. Lafayette 51, Twin Lakes 6
W. Vigo 42, Cloverdale 24
Warren Central 20, Carmel 13
Warsaw 43, Goshen 7
Western 53, Tipton 33
Western Boone 33, Danville 7
Westfield 28, Fishers 17
Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14