Pike HS graduate advances to finals in relay race after Team USA reinstated

The U.S. team was initially disqualified for what officials said was an illegal pass between Lynna Irby and teammate Elija Godwin.

TOKYO, Japan — Merrillville native and Pike High School graduate Lynna Irby is going for gold in her first Olympics in the inaugural 4x400-meter relay mixed event.

According to The Associated Press, the U.S. breezed to victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay Friday morning but was initially disqualified for what officials said was an illegal pass between Irby and teammate Elija Godwin. The ruling said Irby had positioned herself “outside” the zone to receive the baton from Godwin.

The AP reports the U.S. team appealed and was reinstated and placed directly into the final, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 8:35 a.m. ET. USA Track and Field did not give details on the arguments made in its appeal.

BREAKING NEWS: The U.S. 4x400M Mixed Relay team has been reinstated and will compete in Saturday's final. — USATF (@usatf) July 30, 2021

The finals of the 4x400-meter relay mixed event will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app. The event will be replayed in primetime on WTHR Channel 13 Saturday night.

Irby represented Team USA alongside Taylor Manson, Bryce Deadmon and Goodwin.

The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal. She is currently tied with Jamaican Merlene Ottey for the most for a female Olympian.

Felix ran for the Americans and won gold when the event made its debut at the world championships two years ago.