IU's Zach Apple keeps team USA's winning streak alive with relay win

This was Apple's first Olympics and he's bringing home gold in both relay events that he competed in.

TOKYO, Japan — Indiana University graduate Zach Apple anchored Team USA's relay team in a historic race that closed out the swimming portion of the Tokyo Olympics and earned Apple, as well as the rest of his relay team, an Olympic gold medal.

Apple swam the freestyle anchor leg of the race as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds. That eclipses the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.

Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy and Michael Andrew were also on the winning team. The team was the seventh seed heading into the final. But, that certainly didn't slow them down.

Their world record-beating time kept Team USA's winning streak in this event alive. This is the 15th straight Olympics that Team USA has taken gold in this event.

A brief list of the years Team USA has won Olympic gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay:



1960: 🇺🇸

1964: 🇺🇸

1968: 🇺🇸

1972: 🇺🇸

1976: 🇺🇸

1984: 🇺🇸

1988: 🇺🇸

1992: 🇺🇸

1996: 🇺🇸

2000: 🇺🇸

2004: 🇺🇸

2008: 🇺🇸

2012: 🇺🇸

2016: 🇺🇸#TokyoOlympics: 🇺🇸 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Apple transferred to IU from Auburn University. He finished second at the U.S. Olympic Trials earning him a spot in this event as well as the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.