Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Sunday, Aug. 1 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Nick Itkin and Gerek Meinhardt — Fencing

Nick Itkin, a current student at the University of Notre Dame, and Gerek Meinhardt, a four-time Olympian and University of Notre Dame graduate, are two of three Americans competing in the men's foil team fencing event.

The U.S. competed in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are scheduled to start at 12:40 a.m. ET, followed by the gold medal match at 6:50 a.m. ET.

The men's foil team fencing event will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

In the team competition, each team has three members and one in reserve, competing in a round-robin format. There are nine sets of three-minute rounds with a maximum of five points for each round. The first team to score 45 points, or the team with the highest score after all nine rounds, is the winner. The other team is eliminated.

Itkin placed 12th in the foil individual tournament in Tokyo, losing to Kirill Borodachev, of ROC, 15-13, while Meinhardt finished 17th, losing to Vladislav Mylnikov, of ROC, 15-11.

Meinhardt won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games in the foil team event.

Alec Yoder — Gymnastics

Indianapolis native Alec Yoder is competing in his first Olympics in the men's pommel horse final.

Yoder qualified for the medal round of the pommel horse with a score of 15.200 during qualifications on July 24.

He will compete for gold against two athletes from Japan and one athlete each from China, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Ireland and ROC.

The men's pommel horse final is scheduled to start at 5:44 a.m. ET and will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

The U.S. plays Italy in their final game in Pool B of the preliminary round at 10:05 p.m. ET. Team USA has already defeated Argentina, China and Turkey.

Quarterfinals for women's volleyball begin Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Preliminary rounds of volleyball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.