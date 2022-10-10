Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream

Ben Jennings, a student at Butler University, says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Games in Paris.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics are still two years away, but a teenager from Carmel is already hard at work to make Team USA.

Ben Jennings is currently a student at Butler University and says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In between classes, you'll find Jennings scrambling up a wall. He makes it look easy.

"I love it," Jennings said. "It's so creative. It's a different sport than you're ever going to find. The community, the friendships I have made from being on team and being a member of the community are friendships I will have the rest of my life."

He's a modern day Spiderman. He can scale a 45 foot wall in less than six seconds.

"As quickly and as cleanly as possible is the goal," said Jennings. "Consistency is a big issue for most people. That's why the fastest person usually never wins, because they slip and they get passed. The cleanest person is who takes the win."

He took up the sport just a few years ago, after a visit to his uncle's house in West Virginia.

"I was in between sports at the time, so he was like, 'Why don't you try climbing?' Then we came home and came to the gym and I've been here pretty much ever since," Jennings said.

He caught on quickly. Now he's competing across the country. He's ranked 3rd in the nation, 11th in the world, and he has a shot at making the 2024 Olympic team.

"It would be a dream come true, honestly," he said.

His mom is there to encourage him.

"I think he can do it, said Sandy Chouinard. "He has to work hard. There is lots of competition and he has to stay focused, keep practicing."

Day after day, Jennings climbs toward his dream.

"I have always been very athletic and known I have wanted to do something to, like, create a legacy for me one day. I found this sport," said Jennings.