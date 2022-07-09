Olympic gold medalist David Boudia retires from competition

Boudia competed in three Olympic Games, winning four medals, including gold in London in 2012.

INDIANAPOLIS — Olympic gold medalist David Boudia has officially called it a career.

Boudia, who won gold in the 2012 London Olympics, announced his retirement from competition in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"What a ride it’s been! The time has to come to officially announce my retirement from the sport that has shown me so much," he wrote.

His gold medal in the 10-meter competition in London was the first by an American male diver in the event since Greg Louganis in 1988. He also won bronze in the synchronized 10-meter platform competition in London, then took silver in the event with fellow Purdue Boilermaker Steele Johnson in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He added an individual bronze in the 10-meter competition in Rio.

His four Olympic medals are one shy of Louganis' record of five by a male American diver.

He missed a spot on the Olympic team last June by just five points. A month later, he joined the Purdue staff as an assistant diving coach.

"As many of you know, I am coaching alongside Adam Soldati at Purdue University and I couldn’t be more eager to continue to learn from one of the best. I look forward to continuing to be immersed in the diving world as a coach and see what the next chapter holds. Eyes set for Paris 2024, just in a new role!" Boudia continued on Instagram.

Boudia and his wife, Sonnie, have three children - daughters, Dakoda and Mila, and a son, Knox.