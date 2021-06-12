Fuel stay alive with first-ever playoff win

Indy used two power play goals to top Greenville 3-2 Friday night in South Carolina.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Indy Fuel are staying alive in the ECHL playoffs.

Facing elimination Friday night in Game 3 of their best-of-five series against Greenville, the Fuel held on for a 3-2 win, the first playoff win in team history.

Spencer Watson and Willie Raskob scored power play goals in the first period, giving Indy a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Peter Krieger scored with four-and-a-half minutes left in the second period for a 3-1 advantage.

Joey Haddad pulled the Swamp Rabbits back within one midway through the final period, but Billy Christopoulos made the lead hold up for the victory. Christopoulos stopped 12 of 13 Greenville shots in the third period.

Krieger and Raskob assisted on each other's goals for a two-point night for each Fuel skater.