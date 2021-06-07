Fuel in playoffs for second time in franchise history

INDIANAPOLIS — For just the second time in franchise history, the Indy Fuel are in the playoffs.
They just the team’s most successful regular season ever.
“That’s true,” said Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen. “The guys have played really, really well. Obviously, it’s been a tough season with COVID and all the adversity that you face, but to come through on the other side and be playing playoff hockey and have the success that we have, it’s a lot of fun. We’ve got a confident group, now we’ve just got to go out and play well."
Click on the media player for more of Dave Calabro's interview with Coach Christiansen.
ECHL playoffs Tuesday, June 8, 2021 7:05 p.m.
#2 Greenville Swamp Rabbits (38-19-15) at #3 Indy Fuel (37-24-8)