Colts legend Reggie Wayne questioned by bar patron who obviously didn't watch Super Bowl XLI

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne had a little fun with a fan who didn't realize he was in the presence of greatness Sunday night.
Wayne was watching the Colts and the San Francisco 49ers battle in a downpour on Sunday Night Football when he said he was approached by a man at the bar after shouting at the game on TV.
"Halftime humor...Guy at the bar sees me yelling at the TV. He comes and says you don't know how hard it is to play in weather like this. I looked at him and bought his next drink. Everybody looked at him like this. Hilarious!" Wayne tweeted.
Of course, Colts fans remember Wayne catching one of the biggest passes in team history in the rain. He hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Manning in a downpour at Super Bowl XLI in Miami.
Of course, just like that game in 2007, the Colts came away with the win Sunday night, topping San Francisco 30-18.